MĀORI TELEVISION LAUNCHES LIVE STREAM

Māori Television furthers the trajectory of te reo Māori into the digital age with the addition of the new ‘Live’ function on the Māori Television website.

Viewers can now enjoy the best of local programming, direct from www.maoritelevision.com which now live streams both Māori Television and Te Reo channel broadcasts in real time, at the same time as linear broadcast. There’s no need to install an app; anyone in Aotearoa with a laptop, PC or smart device with access to an internet connection and a web browser is able to view.

Shane Taurima, Māori Television’s Deputy Chief Executive states, “We are proud to provide our viewers the opportunity to further engage with our wealth of local content and to bring te reo Māori and tikanga Māori through into this rapidly changing digital space. The addition of our ‘Live’ functionality ensures our viewers are now more able than ever to dip into our entertaining and engaging content that reflects all stages of the Māori language learning journey, at any time that suits.”

A refreshed TV Guide has also been added to Māori TV website. With a click on any designated program in the schedule, viewers will be taken directly through to their chosen show On Demand, where all available catch-up episodes await.

These new additions join a wealth of available content including news, kapa haka and the te reo Māori platform for the under 12’s - Tamariki Hā!

No matter the viewing preference – Live, linear, On Demand or special event livestreaming - Māori Television has got you covered.

To get the best out of Māori Television ‘Live’, users are encouraged to update their Apple, Android or Microsoft operating systems to the latest available version.

Compatible browsers:

Google Chrome Win7+, Android 8+, iOS9+

Mozilla FireFox Win7+

Internet Explorer 11+ Win7+

Microsoft Edge Win10+

Safari iOS9+, MacOS 10.10