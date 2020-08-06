Māori Television launches it's Whakatau 2020 Election Coverage

Māori Television today announced the launch of WHAKATAU 2020, its dedicated Māori, Election coverage. Focused on the key Māori electorates, WHAKATAU 2020 will be delivered live and On Demand across all Māori Television’s platforms and include bilingual election coverage.

Shane Taurima, Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū says, "Our coverage will be dedicated to delivering the Māori perspective and ensuring diversity of voice for the 2020 Election. We have a unique responsibility to deliver clear, balanced and accurate information to our Māori communities around Aotearoa and across the globe, emphasising the need for Māori views represented to help people make informed choices.”

WHAKATAU 2020 Coverage:

LIVE DEBATES

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hosted by experienced presenter and Māori Treaty Law expert, David Jones, the seven live

debates will commence Thursday August 7, featuring candidates from each of the seven

Māori seats. An eighth, special, te reo Māori debate, open to all the main party candidates in

the general seats, will also be broadcast live on Monday September 7.



DEBATE SCHEDULE:

DEBATE #1 - TE TAI HAUĀURU - THURSDAY AUGUST 27

DEBATE #2 - IKAROA RĀWHITI - SUNDAY AUGUST 30

DEBATE #3 - HAURAKI-WAIKATO - THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3

DEBATE #4 - WAIARIKI - SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 6

DEBATE #5 - NATIONAL (REO MĀORI) – MONDAY SEPTEMBER 7

DEBATE #6 - TE TAI TONGA – TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 8

DEBATE #7 - TE TAI TOKERAU - THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10

DEBATE #8 - TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13

ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook Saturday 19 September 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Live on Channel 5 and on the Te Ao News Facebook page, the Election Night Special, hosted by David Jones will include three hours of live coverage including roaming reporters around Aotearoa capturing the mood of the nation as it happens. An expert panel of political commentators will also offer their own unique insights, analysis and perspectives as results are announced.

POST ELECTION SPECIAL

LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook Sunday 20 September 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Providing critical analysis, discussion of the results, outcomes and the impact for our Māori communities, the Post-Election Special will be a one hour live show hosted by veteran broadcaster and much loved Te Ao Tapatahi presenter, Neil Waka.

