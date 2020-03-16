Māori Television asks staff to self isolate

Due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Māori Television has decided to err on the side of caution and has requested all staff who returned from international travel over the weekend to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Our staff are well and showing no symptoms of the virus but the health and safety of our kaimahi and the people they engage with is our number one priority," says the Tāhuhu Rangapū (CEO) of Māori Television, Shane Taurima.

The nine staff were involved in the broadcast of the Australia regional kapa haka competition, on news assignments or on personal leave.

Mr Taurima says the organisation is being proactive to manage any potential risks so Māori Television is able to fulfil its important public broadcaster function.

"The dissemination of accurate and up-to-date information is critical to combating the spread of COVID-19. It's important Māori Television keeps broadcasting so we can get important information out to whānau, iwi and their communities."