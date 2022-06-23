MĀNAWATIA A MATARIKI: CELEBRATE MATARIKI

The first national observance of a tikanga Māori event will be marked by a full day of Matariki themed programming on Whakaata Māori.

The special live broadcast will begin at 6.00 AM on Friday 24 June 2022.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith, WHAKAMANAWATIA A MATARIKI is a five hour programme, funded by Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, that commences with a traditional Hautapu ceremony, broadcast from Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellngton

The hautapu ceremony is followed by an address from the Prime Minister.

The programme includes commentary and panel discussions based on the three themes of Matariki.: Reflect. Celebrate. Reset. There are also live music performances from leading and emerging artists, with each song introduced and explained by our hosts.

Other programming on Whakaata Māori includes the hugely popular series BEYOND MATARIKI, short films, feature films and documentaries, including the long awaited music doco LEGACY – the story of one of the great reggae bands of Aotearoa, as they struggle to find their way through volatile creative differences and a changing music landscape.

The full Whakaata Māori Matariki programme schedule is:

6:00 am WHAKAMANAWATIA A MATARIKI

In honour of the newest national holiday in Aotearoa, Matariki, a live dawn special from Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Whanganui-ā-Tara, Wellington.

11:00 am BEYOND MATARIKI

Professor Rangi Mātāmua talks about the Matariki cluster and how important it is in regulating the Māori year. (R)

11:30 am PLUCK

As she faces her own mortality, Jean Neshausen’s weaves her final korowai for her daughter.

12:00 pm TE AO TAPATAHI -

Midday news bulletin. Presented by Neil Waka.

12:30 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

1:05 pm ONLY IN AOTEAROA

Short and sharp comedy skits from a Māori perspective.

1:35 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

2:05 pm KORORA: LITTLE BLUE PENGUIN

A family from Banks Peninsula work to protect and survey the Indigenous population of white flippered penguins, through predator trapping and citizen science.

2:45 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

3:10 pm NAVIGATOR: A MEDIEVAL ODYSSEY

Men seeking relief from the Black Death, guided by a boy's vision, dig a tunnel from 14th century England to 20th century New Zealand.

4:40 pm A DAY TRIP

A gang member wakes up one morning and decides he needs a day off. A short voyage between islands changes his outlook on life.

4:55 pm THE LAWNMOWER MEN OF KAPU

A boy on the verge of manhood needs the help of his three Uncles. But after a major falling out with each other the stubborn men are taught a lesson with love.

5:15 pm COFFEE AND ALLAH

A film about a young Muslim woman’s appetite for coffee, Islam and a good game of badminton.

5:30 pm DOCUMENTARY: BILLY AND THE KIDS

Billy Graham grew up rough; but was saved by his boxing coach. Now he has five boxing academies that are saving kids just like him.

6:20 pm LOADING DOCS 2021

Hone Tuwhare, New Zealand’s most famous Māori poet, leaves a legacy to the granddaughter he left behind. To reconnect, she writes a love letter to the world. (R)

6:30 pm NEWS: TE AO MĀRAMA

7:00 pm DOCUMENTARY: MCLAREN

The story of New Zealander Bruce McLaren, a man who showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win.

8:30 pm DOCUMENTARY: LEGACY

The story of the Māori Band Katchafire as they struggle to find their way through volatile creative differences and a changing music landscape.

9:30 pm NGĀ TŌHU MATARIKI O TE TAU 2022

The prestigious annual Matariki awards celebrating Māori whose passion, innovation, and dedication make a difference to our communities and our country.

12:00 am NEWS: TE AO MĀRAMA -