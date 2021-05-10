LUCKY DIP GAME SHOW UP FOR GRABS ON MĀORI TELEVISION

Māori Television’s new fun-filled family game show, LUCKY DIP – where contestants are given an opportunity to swap their prizes in a random draw – premieres on Māori Television on Thursday 13 May at 8.00 PM.

Charismatic entertainer Luke Bird hosts the hilarious heartland half-hour show which combines local knowledge-based and Māori language quiz questions with physical games and challenges.

“If I had to describe LUCKY DIP, think ‘It’s in the Bag’ meets ‘Sidewalk Karaoke’ and you’re getting close,” says Bird. “There’s a whole lot of energy to this show that promises to get people off their seats and competing for the goodies in a way that will leave viewers at home in tears of laughter.”

Contestants draw a LUCKY DIP cube from a machine; the cube could contain a booby prize or cash ranging from $50 to $2,000 but they will not know until they correctly answer two questions as part of the first challenge.

If successful, Bird’s co-host Marcia Hopa reveals the prize and the contestant chooses whether to draw another cube from the LUCKY DIP machine in the hope of a better return. Again, they will not know what they have won until they complete a second and then a third challenge which may involve simple hand-eye coordination exercises, charades or impersonations.

The final contestant in each episode will be selected from the audience. If they draw a booby prize, they are permitted to draw again; they only have to answer two questions correctly to win; and audience assistance is allowed – as is a little help from Bird and Hopa if required.

“There is simply nothing like this on television at the moment,” says Bird. “And let’s face it – after the last year of panic and pandemic, we could all do with some great old-fashioned entertainment. It’s absolutely one hundred per cent awesome-ness!”

Members of the public can book their free tickets for the LUCKY DIP studio audience through the Eventfinda website. LUCKY DIP premieres on Māori Television on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 8.00 PM.

