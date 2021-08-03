KAPA HAKA LIVE, FREE-TO-AIR AND ON DEMAND – ON MĀORI TELEVISION

Māori Television continues to consolidate its reputation as New Zealand’s ‘Home of Haka’ with unparalleled coverage of traditional Māori performing arts events – live, live streamed, free-to-air and on demand.

With the national haka festival postponed until 2022, Māori Television is the lead broadcaster of a series of 12 regional showcases, HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE, in partnership with Te Matatini.

The exclusive content – supplementing the largest online repository of haka – is proving a huge hit with nearly 400,000 on demand views in June and July this year.

The final four regions to screen live on Te Reo channel every Saturday in August are:

HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TE TAU IHU from the Trafalgar Centre in Whakatū (Nelson) this Saturday 7 August 2021;



from the Trafalgar Centre in Whakatū (Nelson) this Saturday 7 August 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: NGĀTI KAHUNGUNGU from Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre – in Heretaunga (Hastings) on Saturday 14 August 2021;



from Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre – in Heretaunga (Hastings) on Saturday 14 August 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TE WHANGANUI-Ā-TARA from the Lower Hutt Town Hall in Te Awakairangi (Lower Hutt) on Saturday 21 August 2021;



from the Lower Hutt Town Hall in Te Awakairangi (Lower Hutt) on Saturday 21 August 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TĀMAKI MAKAURAU from the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau on Saturday 28 August 2021.



Already available to view on the MĀORI+ app, on demand on the website or free-to-air on Māori Television and Te Reo are:

HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TAMARARO (18 episodes) for Te Tairāwhiti at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae in Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne) held in November 2020;



(18 episodes) for Te Tairāwhiti at Te Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae in Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne) held in November 2020; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TE ARAWA (23 episodes) at the Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua in March 2021;



(23 episodes) at the Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua in March 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TE TAI TOKERAU (14 episodes) at McKay Stadium in Whangārei in June 2021;



(14 episodes) at McKay Stadium in Whangārei in June 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: AOTEA (9 episodes) at Jubilee Stadium in Whanganui in June 2021;



(9 episodes) at Jubilee Stadium in Whanganui in June 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: WAITAHA (12 episodes) at Horncastle Arena in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) in June 2021;



(12 episodes) at Horncastle Arena in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) in June 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: TAINUI (9 episodes) at Te Papanui (Claudelands Arena) in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) in June 2021;



(9 episodes) at Te Papanui (Claudelands Arena) in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) in June 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: RANGITĀNE (16 episodes) at Manfeild Park Stadium in Aorangi (Fielding) in July 2021;



(16 episodes) at Manfeild Park Stadium in Aorangi (Fielding) in July 2021; HAKA NGAHAU Ā-ROHE: MATAATUA (11 episodes) at the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre in Tauranga in July 2021.



New haka content also available to view on the MĀORI+ app, on demand on the website or free-to-air on Māori Television and Te Reo include:

TAIKURA KAPA HAKA 2021 (11 episodes) in association with Te Papa Tongarewa as part of its Matariki celebrations featuring performances by kaumātua in their own rohe;



(11 episodes) in association with Te Papa Tongarewa as part of its Matariki celebrations featuring performances by kaumātua in their own rohe; TĀMAKI KURA TUATAHI KAPA HAKA 2021 (17 episodes) from the Auckland primary school haka competition at Kia Aroha College in May 2021 which has had nearly 75,000 live and on demand views;



(17 episodes) from the Auckland primary school haka competition at Kia Aroha College in May 2021 which has had nearly 75,000 live and on demand views; ASB POLYFEST 2021 (36 episodes) in April 2021 with the best of Auckland’s secondary school kapa haka.



New Zealand’s home of haka – live, live streamed, free-to-air and on demand on Māori Television and Te Reo.

