INSPIRING KIWI YOUTH TO SAY #YESTOSUCCESS – ON MĀORI+

A nationwide high school book tour by an inspirational Māori role model is the subject of an eight-part web series – #YESTOSUCCESS – launching exclusively on Māori Television’s MĀORI+ app and website this Monday 18 October 2021.

From Cape Reinga to the Bluff, Robett David Hollis (Ngāti Porou) and his team embarked on a humourous and heartfelt mission speaking to thousands of teenagers about dreaming bigger and saying #YESTOSUCCESS.

The tour ran alongside the launch of his autobiography ‘PowerMoves: A Māori Entrepreneur’s Journey from the Benefit to the Boardroom' which was created together with best-selling author Justin Brown and distributed free to 800,000 students.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the media and technology industries, Hollis says he wants to “positively impact others through braver conversations, creativity and commerce. I have a very simple message for our youth – let’s break stereotypes, smash goals and have enough internal bravery to say #YESTOSUCCESS.”

Raised in Aranui, Ōtautahi (Christchurch), Hollis is a ‘multi-exit’ entrepreneur. After a career as professional snowboarder, he launched several successful companies including one of New Zealand's leading content agencies which was acquired by Saatchi & Saatchi.

He also built – and exited – the country’s largest network of shared workspaces for start-up businesses. Hollis was ranked by LinkedIn as one of the top three Most Influential New Zealanders and named in Metro Magazine's Top 10 Innovators of The Year.

“I’ve set a personal goal to help destroy New Zealand’s tall poppy syndrome by inspiring our youth to say #YESTOSUCCESS,” he explains. “We drove the entire length of the country engaging and encouraging young Kiwis to think bigger, be braver and not be afraid to step into the light and succeed.”

Web series director Seung-woo Hong who led the project says he has documented similar tours in the past but nothing prepared him for the emotional rollercoaster that was #YESTOSUCCESS.

“Hearing some of the realities faced by these kids was heart-breaking at times,” says Hong.

“But seeing Robett go into each school and present himself in a way that the youth could instantly connect and relate to was super-inspiring to witness. I do hope I did justice sharing his story and that this series is a stepping stone to his ultimate mission.”

Featuring in the eight-episode web series #YESTOSUCCESS:

EPISODE 1: After months of planning, Robett Hollis and his team finally begin their #YESTOSUCCESS tour. First stop: Northland!

EPISODE 2: As he approaches South Auckland, Hollis is determined to be honest with his student audience about the low expectations they will face as simply ‘statistics’.

EPISODE 3: On one of their longest travel days, Hollis visits a familiar part of the country where his whānau hails from.

EPISODE 4: Nearing the end of the North Island leg, Hollis encounters a few hiccups on the road before delivering one of the school tour’s more emotional talks.

EPISODE 5: At the first South Island school, students open up to a new perspective on what each of them deal with at home.

EPISODE 6: A visit to Kaikōura is a wake-up call about the harsh realities faced by some young New Zealanders.

EPISODE 7: Hollis arrives in his hometown of Ōtautahi (Christchurch), visiting his old neighbourhood and school.

EPISODE 8: In the final leg of the book tour, Hollis experiences a moment that truly exemplifies the importance of this mission.

Experience #YESTOSUCCESS – launching exclusively on Māori Television’s MĀORI+ app and website maoritelevision.com this Monday 18 October 2021.