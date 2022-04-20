HUNT WITH ME S3 – KAI MŌ TE TĒPU

There is always kai mō te tēpu – food for the table – when our keen hunters and anglers share their tips and tricks for successful hunting and fishing in the third season of HUNT WITH ME, premiering 19 April 2022 at 8.00 PM on Whakaata Māori, on Māori+ and on demand.

To celebrate the return of this hugely popular show, Whakaata Māori has teamed up with Burnsco, and Edge to offer one lucky viewer the chance to win a fishing gear prize package worth over $1000.00. There are also two runner up prize packages with a value of over $350.00.

To find out how to enter, visit https://www.facebook.com/HuntWithMeAotearoa/

HUNT WITH ME Executive producer Martin Cleave from 2B Media is passionate about promoting healthier, sustainable living, and encouraging whānau to go hunting, fishing and gathering, together.

“HUNT WITH ME is a celebration of the many tangata whenua who are living off our incredible natural resources and feeding their friends and families with wild kai – just as our tūpuna did.

The new season includes some great new characters and the return of some familiar ones.

“New faces include passionate spearfishers The Brothers of Tangaroa, and South Island-based Korey Gibson who makes hunting a whole whānau affair.”

“We’re also proud to showcase many of our popular anglers and hunters from last season, including keen anglers Amber Smith and Nore Martin, and hunter Gavin Wairau.

HUNT WITH ME is the only series on air that covers both hunting and fishing within the same episode.

“This is a grassroots, warts-and-all approach to showing the excitement of hunting and fishing. Sometimes it ain’t pretty, but it’s authentic and a little rough around the edges, with a lot of the footage filmed by the hunters and anglers themselves.

“It has a real hearty appeal to viewers who are drawn in by the feeling that they could easily be there doing that,” said Martin Cleave.

Equally as important, HUNT WITH ME is about exercising customary rights, showing respect for the gods of sea and forests, Tangaroa and Tāne Mahuta, harvesting sustainably and gathering food mō te tēpu.

The HUNT WITH ME talent includes:

SHANNON NEHO (Ngāpuhi), a 37-year-old fisherman from Whangārei, Northland.

AMBER SMITH (Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), aged 30, an angler and announcer with Ngāti Hine FM based in Whangārei;

NORE MARTIN (Te Rarawa), age 39, fisherman, lives in Mitimiti in the Hokianga;

GAVIN WAIRAU (Rongomaiwāhine), aged 45, a glazier from Whitianga in the Coromandel;

DAL MATIAHA (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Brothers of Tangaroa, age 36, contractor, lives in Carterton.

Coming up on HUNT WITH ME:

EPISODE 1 – TUESDAY 19 APRIL 2022 AT 8.00 PM: Shannon Neho and his mates head to Motu Kokako with big plans, and in Te Wai Pounamu, Korey and his whānau take the dogs out in search of a pig for the freezer.

EPISODE 2 – TUESDAY 26 APRIL 2022 AT 8.00 PM: Amber Smith and Josh Timms head out from Whangārei on the hunt for huge tāmure, while Gavin Wairau flies into the Kaweka Ranges in search of the elusive Sika deer.

EPISODE 3 – TUESDAY 3 MAY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: The Matau Bros reunite and head out from Aotea in search of monster tāmure, while in Ohakune Harry Clarke takes out novice shooter Bonnie to see if she can bag a deer for the freezer.

EPISODE 4 – TUESDAY 10 MAY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: Shannon Neho and Josh Timms hit the Bay of Islands for a feed of tāmure, while Hemi heads to Kaikoura in search of a trophy deer.

EPISODE 5 – TUESDAY 17 MAY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: The Brothers of Tangaroa go diving on the Kāpiti Coast, hoping to fill a bag with kaimoana for the whānau. Korey Gibson heads to Kaikoura in search of meat for his favourite kai - goat curry

EPISODE 6 – TUESDAY 24 MAY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: The Matau Bros are fishing for the table, while in Manawatū Gavin and TJ are deep in the bush hunting deer.

EPISODE 7 – TUESDAY 31 MAY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: With calm weather on the horizon, Mori Rapana heads out with Nore Martin to target big kingfish for a feast, while Korey is deep in the ngāhere to bring home the bacon.

EPISODE 8 – TUESDAY 7 JUNE 2022 AT 8.00 PM: Nore Martin catches up with cuzzy bro Martin Cleave as they head to the Mokohinau Islands in pursuit of monsters from the deep, whilst the Clarke boys have timed their hunt for the middle of the annual stag roar.

EPISODE 9: TUESDAY 14 JUNE 2022 AT 8.00 PM: The Matau Bros are fishing for kai mō te tēpu, whilst in Manawatu Gavin and TJ are deep in the bush hunting deer.

EPISODE 10 – TUESDAY 21 JUNE 2022 AT 8.00 PM: The Brothers of Tangaroa are out diving on the rugged coast of Wellington, whilst Hemi is hunting for a deer in Kaikōura.

EPISODE 11 – TUESDAY 28 JUNE 2022 AT 8.00 PM: School’s out for principal Hare Rua as he catches up with longtime friend Nore to teach him how to catch his first kingfish, whilst Harry Clarke goes after his personal best monster stag.

EPISODE 12 – TUESDAY 5 JULY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: Ngāti Hine FM DJ Amber Smith and her father head out to Spot X in search of monster kingfish, whilst Gavin Wairau is deep in the Ruahine Ranges determined to fill the freezer with venison

EPISODE 13 – TUESDAY 12 JULY 2022 AT 8.00 PM: It’s Hauraki heaven for Nore Martin and cuzzy bro Martin Cleave until the tax man takes more than they anticipated, whilst Hemi Hawkins is surrounded by deer in the Kaikōura forest but will outside influences affect his success?

The third series of HUNT WITH ME premieres on Whakaata Māori on Tuesday 19 April 2021 at 8.00 PM.