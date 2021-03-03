HARI WITH THE MĀORI SIDESTEPS – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Variety show HARI WITH THE MĀORI SIDESTEPS premieres its classic Māori showband style of comedy on Māori Television this Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

Cohen Holloway (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Jamie McCaskill (Ngāti Tamaterā), Regan Taylor (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Arawa) and Erroll Anderson (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hau) use skits, sitcom and song to showcase their talents as actors, singers and all-round entertainers before a live audience at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti on the Kāpiti Coast.

The six-part series captures the essence of the Māori Sidesteps as they delight their audiences with witty songs, big harmonies and sitcoms such as ‘Daddy Day Care’ where a group of Māori fathers navigate their way around Aotearoa in the eighties.

“No matter where you are in your journey through te ao Māori, the Sidesteps offer relatable stories, encouraging unapologetic pride in our whakapapa,” says director Tamati Kawha.

The stars of HARI WITH THE MĀORI SIDESTEPS are:

COHEN HOLLOWAY – a well-known award-winning Kiwi television and film actor. Most recently Holloway has starred in Ka Pai Living, Bellbird, Sextortion and Fresh Eggs with more feature films scheduled for release.

JAMIE McCASKILL – also an award-winning writer, last seen on Māori Television as Tips in Awa Films’ Takes a Village. McCaskill recently appeared on Shortland Street as Pita Rameka and was a member of the Modern Māori Quartet.

REGAN TAYLOR – played the character of Joshua in the feature film, Mahana, and was core cast for the comedy, Tongue Tied, on Māori Television. Taylor has a passion for theatre, performing his solo show SolOthello both here and overseas.

ERROLL ANDERSON – featured in the film Ghost in a Shell starring Scarlett Johansson and also played the role of Piri in Awa Film’s Takes a Village on Māori Television.

Coming up on HARI WITH THE MĀORI SIDESTEPS:

EPISODE 1 – Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at identity – what type of Māori even am I? Jamie starts a Daddy Day Care.

EPISODE 2 – Wednesday 10 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at identity – do you even know your history? Jamie gets a new client who only speaks Māori; Regan pushes some surveyors off his land; and two Pākehā claim their parking space.

EPISODE 3 – Wednesday 17 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at digital media – I don’t even use social media! Erroll introduces us to hangi in a box and Hoani invents Facebook without realising it.

EPISODE 4 – Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at political correctness – I’m not even PC! The boys visit Peecee’s Café; Hoani wants to save the planet; and Kelly gets burnt to a crisp.

EPISODE 5 – Wednesday 31 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at the environment – do we even look after the environment? The Queen Tiki’s take their waka out for a spin and Kaia’s ex-partner visits Daddy Day Care.

EPISODE 6 – Wednesday 7 April 2021 at 8.00 PM: The Māori Sidesteps look at the Māori language – I don’t even speak the reo! The Pākehā Quicksteps join the Census line while the Māori Sidesteps are challenged on their radio show.

Catch the comedy on HARI WITH THE MĀORI SIDESTEPS – premiering on Māori Television on Wednesday 3 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

