GET DOWN IN LOCKDOWN WITH MUSOS ONLINE – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Celebrated New Zealand musicians will perform live from their living rooms during lockdown in THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE – streaming on Māori Television’s Facebook page at 8.00 PM every day from tomorrow (Wednesday 1 September 2021).

5 MINUTES OF FAME presenters Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo will alternate as host of the half-hour acoustic sets of original music.

Coming up on THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE:

HOEATA MAXWELL-BLAKE - Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Hoeata is a member of Maimoa Music - arguably New Zealand most important music collective of young Māori artists with a kaupapa to benefit and develop te reo Māori.



MAISEY RIKA - Thursday 2 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Award-winning singer Maisey is now an NZ Arts Laureate, receiving the 2021 Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Award for her creative work.



LOUIS BAKER - Friday 3 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Soulful singer-songwriter Louis' latest offering, Love Levitates (2021), takes his signature sonic of modern-soul to new levels.



SETH HAAPU - Saturday 4 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Seth is a modern-classic image of Polynesian identity who writes, produces and sings with a velvet voice, reminiscent of R'n'B intimacy.



WHIRIMAKO BLACK - Sunday 5 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Multi-award winning Whirimako - whose career spans eight albums across two languages - is a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori music.



Cure your lockdown blues and catch the live stream of THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE on Māori Television’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/maoritv.nz/ every day at 8.00 PM.

