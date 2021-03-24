FREE TICKETS, FREE FUN – ON MĀORI TELEVISON!

Māori Television is offering free studio audience tickets for three productions filming in Auckland – chat show TEREI TONIGHT, game show LUCKY DIP and singing competition 5 MINUTES OF FAME.

Back by popular demand, hard-case fulla Pio Terei is joined by social media guru Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams in the second series of TEREI TONIGHT – premiering on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 8.30 PM. As well as special guests and musical acts, the show features new characters and segments including a ‘Surprise Singer’ – someone set up by their whānau or workmates.

Each studio record at Parnell’s NEP Studio includes two shows for double the fun. Tickets are available now on Eventfinda for the Friday night gigs on 23 April, 7 May and 21 May from 5.30 PM to 10.00 PM.

Also giving away tickets – and the chance to win prizes – is Māori Television’s new family game show LUCKY DIP where the studio audience are the stars. Will you be picked to take part in one of the games? Premiering on Thursday 13 May, LUCKY DIP is also filming at NEP Studio in Parnell on three Saturdays: 24 April, 8 May and 22 May from 4.00 PM to 9.00 PM. Check out Eventfinda for tickets.

Finally, X Factor meets the Voice but Kiwi style is the best way to describe Māori Television’s new entertainment show 5 MINUTES OF FAME – premiering on Thursday 13 May. Wannabe singing stars will go head-to-head in a bid to make it through to the semi-finals and the opportunity to take their one shot at fame

The only way to witness this showdown at Epsom’s Raye Freedman Arts Centre is by securing a ticket through iTicket for Heats 1 and 2 (Tuesday 30 March); Heats 3 and 4 (Thursday 8 April); Heats 5 and 6 (Monday 12 April); and the two semi-finals (Monday 19 April). Each studio record runs from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Tickets for the ‘decider’ final (Tuesday 1 June) and the grand final (Thursday 3 June) will be available at iTicket from Tuesday 20 April 2021.

For images, interviews or further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

Māori Television

MOB: 021 20 33 777

EMAIL: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com

