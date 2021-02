Fiba Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers - Replay coming soon

Tēnā koutou. On Saturday 21 February 2021, the satellite feed of the FIBA ASIA CUP 2021 QUALIFIERS experienced a technical failure.

This was beyond our control and meant Māori Television was unable to fully deliver the Tall Black’s live to air coverage.

We share the frustration of fans and today have been working hard to bring the full feed in from Australia. We are aiming to air this as soon as possible and will certainly advise the moment we know.