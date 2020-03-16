Coronavirus update 4 - 16 March 2020

Due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Māori Television has decided to err on the side of caution and extended the enforcement of the precautionary 14-day self-quarantine to ALL kaimahi who have returned from overseas since Saturday March 14th. This includes travel from Australia and the Pacific Islands.

We have made this preventative decision to first and foremost take care of the health and wellbeing of our kaimahi and to help limit the pressure being faced by our community and public health services.

If you, or anyone in your whare have returned from overseas since Saturday March 14th, please contact your manager immediately.

Māori Television is committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all our kaimahi and their whānau. We will continue to work with affected staff on what this means for them and their mahi.

Should you have any further questions or queries, please do not hesitate to contact your manager, HR or Te Pae Urungi (TPU.)

The situation is changing daily, and we will continue to keep all our kaimahi updated regularly.