Coronavirus update 2 - 5 March 2020

Kia ora koutou,

Following on from our last update, on 13th Feb, this is an update to advise how we are monitoring the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and what precautionary measures we are putting in place to ensure the ongoing wellbeing and safety of our people.

As you may know the international spread of COVID-19 now spans more than 50 countries. Over the last week, New Zealand’s first three confirmed cases were announced and the Ministry of Health has stated that they’re confident the swift actions taken to quarantine the person who was identified as the carrier means there is a low risk of any spread of COVID-19 into the community.

Māori Television continues to closely monitor the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) advice and fully supports the MoH sentiment that:

"It is critically important that we all work together to protect New Zealanders from COVID-19 and play our part in the global effort to contain it."

You can find the most up to date information from the MOH on COVID-19, it’s symptoms and guidance including self-isolation processes as required here.

How do I play my part?

To prevent the spread of any infection, please continue to wash your hands regularly and covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Wiping down surfaces before and after use also supports good hygiene in our workplace. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, including coughing and sneezing.

On-going support from Māori Television

We will be increasing the number of sanitiser dispensers across the business and we need your support to keep your desk or workspace clear, so the cleaners can access it and clean effectively

We will be offering complimentary flu vaccinations again this year in May/June, although this will not cover COVID-19 as no vaccine is yet available

We have an in depth contingency plan to support us and how we work, if the situation escalates. This will be communicated with team leaders and staff in due course, if needed.

What about travel?

We ask that our teams take special care to be aware of those around you, including friends or whānau who have been travelling overseas. If you’re travelling overseas, please keep your manager updated.

The Government has placed border controls in place for travellers coming into New Zealand from mainland China or Iran, and people are following requests to self-quarantine.

If you have arrived recently or transited through mainland China or Iran, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19, in the last 14 days:

The MoH is requesting that you self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact

Please register your details with Healthline if you have not already (call 0800 358 5453or +64 9 358 5453 for international SIM).

Please inform your manager and HR (hr@maoritelevision.com) as soon as possible, particularly if you have been in contact with any other hoamahi.

Any team members who have visited Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand, and who have developed symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are to seek medical advice by first phoning Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number 0800 358 5453 or contact your GP, including phoning ahead of your visit.

Next update

We will provide regular updates with the latest guidance from the Ministry of Health and will advise you if any further public health measures are needed. As always, please raise any queries to your Team Leader, Manager or your TPU member.