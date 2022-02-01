CELEBRATE WITH US: WAITANGI DAY 2022 – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Māori Television has dedicated its entire programming to all New Zealanders this Waitangi Day.

The all day coverage, hosted by Stacey Morrison and Neil Waka from 7.00am, celebrates our journey as a nation with pure kiwi-made.

It includes special debates, music, New Zealand films and documentaries, national addresses from leaders as well as the virtual events filmed on the Treaty Grounds.

Māori Television has joined with Iwi Media for coverage of the virtual commemorations at Waitangi. The morning opens with a special two hour broadcast from Te Hiku Media, providing insights and interviews filmed in the last fortnight.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said the collaboration with Iwi Media ensured unique Māori viewpoints were shared with all New Zealanders on our national day.

“It is critical that Māori perspectives are told by Māori and contribute to our strengths as a nation. Our partnership with Iwi Media ensures these stories are recorded and shared for our mokopuna and all future generations of Aotearoa.”

The morning coverage also includes a fascinating flashback to Waitangi across the years before a one hour Te Ao With Moana special. Moana Maniapoto sits down with mana wāhine, Māori and non-Māori, on the influence of women to our national journey as well as waiata performances.

In the afternoon, Māori Television dedicates its line-up to kiwi-made films and documentaries before hitting party mode with concerts and music, including the exclusive premiere of A Reason to Rhyme, a powerful documentary into the rise of Hip Hop in Aotearoa.

The Troy Kingi Concert takes us to midnight to conclude our full day of dedicated Waitangi coverage and celebrations – only on Māori Television.

For further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

MOB: 021 20 33 777

EML: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com