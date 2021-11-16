AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY FILMS FROM HOME AND ABROAD – ON MĀORI TELEVISION!

Compelling, informative and insightful real-life stories from at home and abroad headline Māori Television’s prime-time MONDAY FEATURE DOCUMENTARY slot.

Screening every Monday at 8.30 PM, the local and and international award-winning documentaries are a long-time favourite with viewers. Coming up in the MONDAY FEATURE DOCUMENTARY line-up:

CHICKEN PEOPLE – Monday 15 November at 8.30 PM: This humorous and heartfelt look at the world of show chickens and the people who love them is an unforgettable celebration of the human spirit. Follows three top competitors over the course of a year as they grapple with life’s challenges while vying to win top honours at the largest national poultry competition in the USA. (2016)

HONEYLAND – Monday 22 November at 8.30 PM: A Macedonian woman makes a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions until a nomadic family threatens her livelihood. The most awarded film at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival is an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity. With English language subtitles. (2019)

WESTWIND: DJALU’S LEGACY – Monday 29 November 2021 at 8.30 PM: An ageing Yolngu elder, master Yidaki (didgeridoo) and father must find a way to bring two worlds together to save his culture. Director Ben Strunin spent more than five years documenting the elder’s journey which ultimately manifests as one of his oldest Creation stories: the tale of two serpents in the cycle of life. (2017)

IN MY BLOOD IT RUNS – Monday 6 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Reveals the ways marginalised First Nations communities negotiate colonial culture and keep their identities alive through self-determination. This candid and intimate film depicts a real world on the fringes of Alice Springs through the eyes of a 10-year-old as he struggles to balance his traditional upbringing with a state education. (2019)

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO – Monday 13 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next book: a personal account of the lives and assassinations of close friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of his death in 1987, Baldwin left behind only 30 completed pages. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book that was never finished. Nominated for an Oscar; narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. (2016)

THE LAND OF THE ENLIGHTENED – Monday 20 December 2021 at 8:30 PM: A stunning cinematic journey through war-torn Afghanistan shot over seven years by first-time director Pieter-Jan De Pue. As American soldiers prepare to leave, young boys form wild gangs to control trade routes, sell explosives from mines left over from the war and climb rusting tanks as playgrounds. Persian and English languages. (2016)

KEDI – Monday 27 December 2021 at 8:30 PM: Hundreds of thousands of cats roam the streets of Istanbul, neither wild nor tame, granted freedom and respect – this is the story of seven of them and the people who know them. An enlightening and heart-warming examination of one of our oldest animal companions and the ways they enrich our lives. (2016)

Celebrate the best local and and international award-winning feature-length films with the MONDAY FEATURE DOCUMENTARY – free-to-air on Māori Television.