AUCKLAND PRIMARY SCHOOLS KAPA HAKA COMPETITION – ON MĀORI TELEVISION

Relive the excitement of the Auckland primary school haka competition when TĀMAKI KURA TUATAHI KAPA HAKA 2021 premieres at 7.50 AM every weekday from Monday 6 September – on Māori Television and MĀORI+.

Māori Television is proud to be the ‘Home of Haka’ with comprehensive coverage of the Tāmaki Kura Tuatahi Kapa Haka held at Kia Aroha College in May 2021.

Each show will feature one school, beginning with Te Whānau Āwhina - Clendon Park Primary School, and concluding with Te Kura o Ōrakei.

There are then five episodes featuring highlights from five schools’ performances.

The top schools selected from this competition go on to compete at the national primary schools competition to be broadcast on Māori Television in November.

When the competition was live streamed earlier this year it was a huge hit, with 75,000 live streams and on demand views.

The schedule of schools is:

EPISODE 1 – Monday 6 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whānau Āwhina - Clendon Park Primary School 1

EPISODE 2 – Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whānau Āwhina - Clendon Park Primary School 2

EPISODE 3 – Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Iti Rearea - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae

EPISODE 4 – Thursday 9 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College 1

EPISODE 5 – Friday 10 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College 2

EPISODE 6 – Monday 13 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Haka o Onewherowhero - Kelston Intermediate

EPISODE 7 – Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manurewa

EPISODE 8 – Wednesday 15 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manurewa 2

EPISODE 9 – Thursday 16 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku

EPISODE 10 – Friday 17 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Raki o Pukekohe - Pukekohe North School 1

EPISODE 11 – Monday 20 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Raki o Pukekohe - Pukekohe North School 2

EPISODE 12 – Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Manu Kai Miro – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā Rohe o Māngere

EPISODE 13 – Wednesday 22 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whakatipu Kākano - Te Kura o Rānui 1

EPISODE 14 – Thursday 23 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whakatipu Kākano - Te Kura o Rānui 2

EPISODE 15 – Friday 24 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Puāwai - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae 1

EPISODE 16 – Monday 27 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Puāwai - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae 2

EPISODE 17 – Tuesday 28 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Ngā Mātukurua - Te Poho o Wiri (Wiri Central School) 1

EPISODE 18 – Wednesday 29 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Ngā Mātukurua - Te Poho o Wiri (Wiri Central School) 2

EPISODE 19 – Thursday 30 September 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Haka o Te Kura o Tirimoana - Tirimoana School

EPISODE 20 – Friday 1 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Maungārongo - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Maungārongo 1

EPISODE 21 – Monday 4 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Maungārongo - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Maungārongo 2

EPISODE 22 – Tuesday 5 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Raki Paewhenua

EPISODE 23 – Wednesday 6 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whakapōkai o Tara - Papatoetoe Intermediate 1

EPISODE 24 – Thursday 7 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Whakapōkai o Tara - Papatoetoe Intermediate 2

EPISODE 25 – Friday 8 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Ara Hou – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā Rohe o Māngere

EPISODE 26 – Monday 11 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Mura o Tāmaki - Tāmaki Primary 1

EPISODE 27 – Tuesday 12 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Mura o Tāmaki - Tāmaki Primary 2

EPISODE 28 – Wednesday 13 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Te Kura o Ōrākei - Ōrākei School

EPISODE 29 – Thursday 14 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Auckland primary schools kapa haka competition highlights package

EPISODE 30 – Friday 15 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Auckland primary schools kapa haka competition highlights package

EPISODE 31 – Monday 18 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Auckland primary schools kapa haka competition highlights package

EPISODE 32 – Tuesday 19 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Auckland primary schools kapa haka competition highlights package

EPISODE 33 – Wednesday 20 October 2021 at 7.50 AM: Auckland primary schools kapa haka competition highlights package

ENDS

For images, interviews or further information, contact:

Kirk MacGibbon

Mātanga Tuku Kōrero / Communications Specialist

MOB: +64 211 909 382

EML: kirk.macgibbon@maoritelevision.com