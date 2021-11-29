ACCOLADES FOR INDIGENOUS CONTENT

Māori Television programming continues to attract critical acclaim with nine nominations in the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards.

TE AO WITH MOANA is a finalist for Best Current Affairs Programme and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme while a feature documentary commissioned by Māori Television – LOIMATA: THE SWEETEST TEARS – is a finalist in three categories.

The New Zealand Television Awards recognise excellence in television in honour of the special skills and unique talents of the individuals and companies who create, produce and perform in programmes in Aotearoa.

A total of 117 nominations have been named as 2021 finalists from more than 530 entries across 37 categories.

Another acclaimed drama, Ahikāroa, recently scooped the supreme accolade for Best Show at the NZ Web Fest awards.

The trail-blazing web series also won Best Actress for Turia Schmidt-Peke and Best Ensemble while special mention was made to Best Director finalists Te Manawanui Rawiri, Kiel McNaughton, Puti Simich and Miriama McDowell.

The winners of the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards will be announced at a red carpet gala event to be held at Auckland’s Shed 10 on Tuesday 1 March 2022.

Māori Television’s finalists are:

Best Current Affairs Programme:

TE AO WITH MOANA

Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson, Moana Maniapoto and Colin McRae – Māori Television

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme:

TE AO WITH MOANA

Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson, Moana Maniapoto and Colin McRae – Māori Television

NZ On Air Best Documentary:

LOIMATA: THE SWEETEST TEARS

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni and Dame Gaylene Preston – Anna Marbrook Productions

Best Pasifika Programme:

LOIMATA: THE SWEETEST TEARS

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni and Dame Gaylene Preston – Anna Marbrook Productions

Best Director Documentary/Factual:

LOIMATA: THE SWEETEST TEARS

Anna Marbrook – Anna Marbrook Productions

Best Live Event Coverage:

AUCKLAND DAWN SERVICE 2021

Sean Murphy and Wayne Leonard – Māori Television

Best Factual Series:

HOME, LAND AND SEA

Nicola Smith – Jack Media

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme:

TE RONGO TOA

Amanda Jones and Mana Epiha – Faultline Films

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme:

RAGE AGAINST THE RANGATAHI MMXX

Ngahuia Wade and Tina Wickliffe – Te Noni Limited