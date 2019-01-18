2019 Matariki Awards Open for Entries

The 2019 Māori Television Matariki Awards – Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards - are now open for entries from Monday 21 January.

The Awards celebrates Māori excellence across a range of fields in education, arts, entertainment, health, science, sports, business and innovation, community and te reo and tikanga Māori.



The Matariki Awards are now in their fourth year. The Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference across our communities and our country.



Previous awards finalists and winners have included a who’s who of Aotearoa New Zealand’s national and international contribution to a wide range of disciplines and industries. Last year’s awards evening, hosted by broadcaster presenter Stacey Morrison, saw Professor Derek Lardelli awarded the Supreme Award for his contribution to Māori kapa haka, tā moko artistry and the revival of Māori art.

Other award category winners last year included actor Rachel House, comedian and mental health advocate Mike King and Kono, based in the South Island, a sustainable business and Māori-owned food and beverage producer with a global consumer focus.

The awards categories, nine in total, are each named after the Matariki constellation of stars Ngā Whetū o Matariki.

The awards will be broadcast live on Māori Television from the Auckland Museum at the awards dinner on Saturday 29 June.

To Enter



To place a nomination or enter yourself, please go to our website at https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/matariki-awards-2019/call-nominati... and complete the entry form.



Please take this opportunity to promote extraordinary people whose selflessness, creativity and vision make us proud to call Aotearoa New Zealand home. For more information, please email Matariki.mailbox@maoritelevision.com



Criteria

Anyone may submit a nomination and self-nominations are also accepted.

Matariki Award Categories (9) Now Open for Entries and Nominations



Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers

Inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others.

Te Ururangi Award for Education

Trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori or Māori knowledge.

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment

Creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science

Healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders.

Te Waitā Award for Sport

Extraordinary men and women excelling in the sporting arena both at home and overseas.

Te Tupu-a-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation

Game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward.

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga

Individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture.

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

Showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region).

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi Lifetime Achievement Award

An individual who has made outstanding contributions in their field over their career.

Nominations close on 13 April 2019.

For media and publicity enquiries, please contact: Vienna Richards, Head of Communications

email: vienna.richards@maoritelevision.com or cell / text: 021 2460196