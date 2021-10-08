14th ANNUAL WAIATA MĀORI MUSIC AWARDS – ON MĀORI TELEVISION AND ON DEMAND!

Māori Television game show presenter Luke Bird of LUCKY DIP fame and radio personality and MC extraordinaire Kiino Krystal Edwards, will host the 14TH ANNUAL WAIATA MĀORI MUSIC AWARDS to be streamed on MĀORI+ and māoritelevision.com on Saturday 9 October 2021 at 7.00 PM.
The Awards promise to be a who’s who of Waiata Māori Music, with performances by Waiata Māori Music Awards Ambassadors Maisey Rika, Tipene Harmer, Amba Holly, taonga pūoro practitioner Horomona Horo, Ainslie Allen, I.A, 5 Minutes of Fame winner Perēri King, Sianne, the Tuari Brothers and a finale performance by New Zealand music royalty, Stan Walker.
Executive Director of Waiata Māori Music Awards, Ellison Huata says the Awards were specifically created to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music, and to continue to develop and promote the diversity of all Māori music.
“It’s disappointing that, for the second year in a row, we cannot celebrate this night together, but regardless, we are still going to showcase and celebrate the excellence of Māori music and recognise the unique vision of Māori composers and musicians.”
“This is the biggest night in the Māori music calendar.”
The Waiata Māori Music Awards were established in 2007 to recognise, develop, encourage and honour the best of traditional and contemporary musical compositions and performances annually.
Award winners are selected by members of the Māori music industry.
There are 15 award categories recognising song writing, best song, best album, best solo and group, best video, emerging artist, among others. There are two award that specifically recognise contributions to Māori music.
The 90 minute show will stream on Māori+ and maoritelevison.com and will also be available through the Members Lounge Facebook page at 8.00 PM on Sunday 10 October.
Award categories are:
TE TOHU KAITIAKI TIKANGA PŪORU
ICONIC KEEPER OF TRADITIONS AWARD
Presented by Carl Ross, Te Matatini
TE TOHU O TE AHUMAHI PŪORU
ICONIC CONTRIBUTION TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
Presented by Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Hastings District Council
TE TOHU KAIPUORU ARATINI MĀORI AUTAIA
BEST MĀORI POP ALBUM
Sponsored by Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation
Presented by Te Rangi Huata
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MĀORI AUTAIA
BEST RnB ALBUM
Sponsored by NZ Music Commission
Presented by C.E Cath Anderson
TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU MĀORI O TE TAU
RADIO AIRPLAY SONG OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD
Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU REO MĀORI O TE TAU
RADIO AIRPLAY SONG OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST IN TE REO AWARD
Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD
Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU PAKEKE HOU
EMERGING ARTIST AWARD OVER 25
Presented by Marcia Hopa & Pheonix Ruka, Ngāti Hine FM
TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MAŌRI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA
BEST HIP HOP ALBUM BY A MĀORI ARTIST
Presented by Indelible, Dan Browne
TE TOHU KŌPAEROA AUTAIA
BEST ROOTS REGGAE ALBUM BY A MĀORI ARTIST
Presented by Tāmati Olsen, Te Puni Kōkiri
TE TOHU WAIATA MĀORI HIRA
BEST SONG BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD
Presented by Ngahiwa Apanui, Chief Executive, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori
TE TOHU RŌPŪ MĀORI AUTAIA
BEST MĀORI GROUP
Presented by Henry Heke, Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust
TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA MĀORI AUTAIA
BEST MĀORI SONGWRITER
Presented by JB Heperi-Smith, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA
BEST MĀORI FEMALE SOLO ARTIST AWARD
Presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Mangai Paho
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TĀNE AUTAIA
BEST MĀORI MALE SOLO ARTIST AWARD
Presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Mangai Paho