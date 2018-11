Current Vacancies

Administration Officer

Māori Television Services is looking for an Administration Officer “extraordinaire” to fill a full time position in the Finance, Human Resources and Administration Department.

This position requires an experienced administrator who thrives on the challenges that this role offers. The successful applicant will need to be able to multi task and prioritise their responsibilities and communicate clearly with all levels of personnel. Reporting to the Finance Manager, the role will be responsible for Accounts Payable / Receivable and various administrative tasks for Māori Television including: building maintenance, service contracts, security administration, Fire Safety Liaison and also assist with health & Safety requirements.

An understanding of te reo and tikanga Māori will be an advantage.

To apply please email your cover letter and CV to:hr@maoritelevision.com

Applications close at 5 pm November, 16th November 2018

