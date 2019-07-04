Jump to navigation
A series of heartfelt stories and songs for our babies.
Join SpongeBob Tarau Porowhā and his friends in Bikini Bottom as they live life under the sea. Dubbed in the Māori language.
A fun sing along, instructional, Māori Performing Arts series. Weekdays, 7.10am, and then On Demand.
Haati Paati is a fun series that follows a group of super excited kura kids on their journey to planning their ultimate dream party.
Huhu is a show for preschoolders which ignites their imagination and curiosity. Taringa areare mai, e hoa mā! Huhu is a fun-filled puppet show for kids where chatty inquisitive book grub, Huhu, reads te reo Māori books with his friend Pai.
Jam packed with skits, stories, prizes, celebrities, music and competitions all with the aim to inspire, educate and entertain in one go! Thursdays and Saturdays, 7.50am.
Award-winning children’s bilingual Māori language show Pūkana, bringing laughter and fun to children in New Zealand and around the world. New series Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 4.30pm, repeats Saturdays, 8.30am.
Kete Kōrero is an animated webseries around Māori mythology. Made with the support of NZ On Air.
Te Ao - your leading Māori news provider bringing you the latest news as it happens, straight to your device. Our team is focused on delivering a more inclusive approach to Māori news by connecting directly to our communities, Te Ao Māori.
An entertaining cooking show hosted by Cameron Petley. Each week Cam shares secret family recipes, favourite markets, tips and tricks to pick the freshest local produce. Available On Demand.
Join Pio Terei as he visits our people, our communities and hoists the anchor on our relationships with one of our most knowledgeable & giving atua – Tangaroa! Series 5, weekdays, 10.00am (R). Series 4, Sundays, 10.30am (R).
Relive the highlights of Homai Te Pakipaki over the past nine years. Available On Demand.
Te Araroa is a series that follows well-known television personality, Pio Terei, along his journey through the diverse and rich landscapes of Aotearoa. Made with the support of NZ On Air. Available On Demand.
Waka Warriors is a 10 part adventure that follows the transformation of three rangatahi as they vie for a place on board a fleet of voyaging canoes sailing to the South Pacific.
With his unique brand of humour, New Zealand entertainer, comedian, musician and actor Billy T James became a key figure in the development of New Zealand comedy, a household name during his lifetime, and remains an icon to the present day. Weekdays, 12.30pm, and On Demand.
Exponents of traditional Māori weaponry are pushed physically and mentally in their endeavour to claim the TOA title. Available On Demand to viewers worldwide for 60 days.
Each week we meet a multicultural New Zealander from the migrant, refugee community. Available On Demand.
This Māori language series hosted by Pānia Papa, uses a range of language learning techniques, games, music and activities in te reo Māori.
This series of over 100 half hour programmes, is by iwi, for iwi and about iwi. Covering a range of subjects, from tribal histories, stories, myths and legends, this series has been made specifically for the Te Reo channel. “The echoing voices from the mountains”
The 12-part series features three individuals or groups in every episode, who have achieved in a range of fields including education, sports, arts and entertainment.
ASB Polyfest features traditional music, dance and reo and is a colourful showcase of the diverse cultures of Aotearoa. ON DEMAND available to viewers worldwide.
Māori Television – Home of Haka, delivers their most extensive Te Matatini Coverage yet. Available to viewers in NZ, Australia and USA.
Whānau Living focuses on Stacey Morrison's personal journey of discovery and how to balance a busy lifestyle. Weekdays, 7.00pm, and On Demand
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Available On Demand.
Hilarious game show hosted by Stacey Morrison with team captains Te Arahi Maipi and Kimo Houltham. On Demand available to viewers in Australia and NZ.
Hosts Te Hāmua Nikora and Luke Bird challenge every day kiwis to put their talent on the line in order to win cold hard cash. Series 1, 2, & 3, are available On Demand.
Unprecedented access to The Koi Boys everyday lives, after exposure on "The Voice Australia". New Series, Thursdays, 9.00pm, and available On Demand.
Haka group Tūturu Whakamaua Kia Tina (Turuz) aren't the best group in Aotearoa, in fact they're pretty average. Available On Demand.
Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series Native Affairs, for more news from a “native” perspective. Mondays, 8.00pm.
A Māori Language Class for intermediate-level learners, presented by Pānia Papa.
Pūkoro is a half hour 100% te reo Māori show for children aged five years and under.
The 2019 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals at Lake Karapiro.
A Te Reo Game Show for Māori Language Week.. Available On Demand.
Live streaming of the 2017 Primary School's Kapa Haka Nationals in Gisborne 6-10 November 2017.
Hear the unique iwi histories, explore the political, social and cultural concerns of the moment from Māori around Aotearoa. S13 Mondays 10.00pm, S12 Saturdays 6.00pm (R).
Three amigos, Chey Milne, Kimo Houltham and Tiare Tawera head out on a boys road trip filled with plenty of banter and gags. This is a trip every man would love to do themselves.Video On Demand available to viewers globally.
Witness the best young teams in Aotearoa drawn together in Rotorua for an action packed three days of intense competition.
A risqué chat show with guests, that recounts the hardcase stories and naughty secrets from the good old days. With presenters Ngawai Herewini and Kingi Biddle. Warning AO – this show contains adult themes.