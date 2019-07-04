Latest News

Takoha
Takoha

Takoha


A series of heartfelt stories and songs for our babies.

SpongeBob Tarau Porowhā
SpongeBob Tarau Porowhā

SpongeBob Tarau Porowhā


Join SpongeBob Tarau Porowhā and his friends in Bikini Bottom as they live life under the sea. Dubbed in the Māori language.

Kia Mau
Kia Mau

Kia Mau


A fun sing along, instructional, Māori Performing Arts series. Weekdays, 7.10am, and then On Demand.

Haati Paati
Haati Paati

Haati Paati


Haati Paati is a fun series that follows a group of super excited kura kids on their journey to planning their ultimate dream party.

Huhu
Huhu

Huhu


Huhu is a show for preschoolders which ignites their imagination and curiosity. Taringa areare mai, e hoa mā! Huhu is a fun-filled puppet show for kids where chatty inquisitive book grub, Huhu, reads te reo Māori books with his friend Pai.

Smooth
Smooth

Smooth


Jam packed with skits, stories, prizes, celebrities, music and competitions all with the aim to inspire, educate and entertain in one go! Thursdays and Saturdays, 7.50am.

Pūkana 2017
Pūkana 2017

Pūkana 2017


Award-winning children’s bilingual Māori language show Pūkana, bringing laughter and fun to children in New Zealand and around the world. New series Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 4.30pm, repeats Saturdays, 8.30am.

Kete Kōrero
Kete Kōrero

Kete Kōrero


Kete Kōrero is an animated webseries around Māori mythology. Made with the support of NZ On Air.

Te Ao - Māori News
Te Ao - Māori News

Te Ao - Māori News


Te Ao - your leading Māori news provider bringing you the latest news as it happens, straight to your device. Our team is focused on delivering a more inclusive approach to Māori news by connecting directly to our communities, Te Ao Māori.

Cam's Kai
Cam's Kai

Cam's Kai


An entertaining cooking show hosted by Cameron Petley. Each week Cam shares secret family recipes, favourite markets, tips and tricks to pick the freshest local produce. Available On Demand.

Tangaroa with Pio
Tangaroa with Pio

Tangaroa with Pio


Join Pio Terei as he visits our people, our communities and hoists the anchor on our relationships with one of our most knowledgeable & giving atua – Tangaroa! Series 5, weekdays, 10.00am (R). Series 4, Sundays, 10.30am (R).

Paki Vault
Paki Vault

Paki Vault


Relive the highlights of Homai Te Pakipaki over the past nine years. Available On Demand.

Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails
Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails

Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails


Te Araroa is a series that follows well-known television personality, Pio Terei, along his journey through the diverse and rich landscapes of Aotearoa. Made with the support of NZ On Air. Available On Demand.

Waka Warriors
Waka Warriors

Waka Warriors


Waka Warriors is a 10 part adventure that follows the transformation of three rangatahi as they vie for a place on board a fleet of voyaging canoes sailing to the South Pacific.

Billy T James
Billy T James

Billy T James


With his unique brand of humour, New Zealand entertainer, comedian, musician and actor Billy T James became a key figure in the development of New Zealand comedy, a household name during his lifetime, and remains an icon to the present day. Weekdays, 12.30pm, and On Demand.

Toa - Toa o Aotearoa
Toa - Toa o Aotearoa

Toa - Toa o Aotearoa


Exponents of traditional Māori weaponry are pushed physically and mentally in their endeavour to claim the TOA title. Available On Demand to viewers worldwide for 60 days.

Both Worlds
Both Worlds

Both Worlds


Each week we meet a multicultural New Zealander from the migrant, refugee community. Available On Demand.

Ōpaki
Ōpaki

Ōpaki


This Māori language series hosted by Pānia Papa, uses a range of language learning techniques, games, music and activities in te reo Māori.

He Piko He Taniwha
He Piko He Taniwha

He Piko He Taniwha


This series of over 100 half hour programmes, is by iwi, for iwi and about iwi. Covering a range of subjects, from tribal histories, stories, myths and legends, this series has been made specifically for the Te Reo channel. “The echoing voices from the mountains”

Te Iti Kahurangi
Te Iti Kahurangi

Te Iti Kahurangi


The 12-part series features three individuals or groups in every episode, who have achieved in a range of fields including education, sports, arts and entertainment.

ASB Polyfest 2019
ASB Polyfest 2019

ASB Polyfest 2019


ASB Polyfest features traditional music, dance and reo and is a colourful showcase of the diverse cultures of Aotearoa. ON DEMAND available to viewers worldwide.

Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019
Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019

Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019


Māori Television – Home of Haka, delivers their most extensive Te Matatini Coverage yet. Available to viewers in NZ, Australia and USA.

E Tū Maniapoto
E Tū Maniapoto

E Tū Maniapoto


This series of over 100 half hour programmes, is by iwi, for iwi and about iwi. Covering a range of subjects, from tribal histories, stories, myths and legends, this series has been made specifically for the Te Reo channel. “The echoing voices from the mountains”

Whānau Living
Whānau Living

Whānau Living


Whānau Living focuses on Stacey Morrison's personal journey of discovery and how to balance a busy lifestyle. Weekdays, 7.00pm, and On Demand

Kai with Anne Thorp
Kai with Anne Thorp

Kai with Anne Thorp


Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Available On Demand.

Funny Whare - Gamesnight
Funny Whare - Gamesnight

Funny Whare - Gamesnight


Hilarious game show hosted by Stacey Morrison with team captains Te Arahi Maipi and Kimo Houltham. On Demand available to viewers in Australia and NZ.

Sidewalk Karaoke
Sidewalk Karaoke

Sidewalk Karaoke


Hosts Te Hāmua Nikora and Luke Bird challenge every day kiwis to put their talent on the line in order to win cold hard cash. Series 1, 2, & 3, are available On Demand.

The Koi Boys
The Koi Boys

The Koi Boys


Unprecedented access to The Koi Boys everyday lives, after exposure on "The Voice Australia". New Series, Thursdays, 9.00pm, and available On Demand.

The Ring Inz
The Ring Inz

The Ring Inz


Haka group Tūturu Whakamaua Kia Tina (Turuz) aren't the best group in Aotearoa, in fact they're pretty average. Available On Demand.

The Hui - Kaupeka Whā
The Hui - Kaupeka Whā

The Hui - Kaupeka Whā


Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series Native Affairs, for more news from a “native” perspective. Mondays, 8.00pm.

Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019
Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019

Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019


Māori Television – Home of Haka, delivers their most extensive Te Matatini Coverage yet. Available to viewers in NZ, Australia and USA.

Ako
Ako

Ako


A Māori Language Class for intermediate-level learners, presented by Pānia Papa.

Ōpaki
Ōpaki

Ōpaki


This Māori language series hosted by Pānia Papa, uses a range of language learning techniques, games, music and activities in te reo Māori.

Pūkoro
Pūkoro

Pūkoro


Pūkoro is a half hour 100% te reo Māori show for children aged five years and under.

2019 Waka Ama Sprints National
2019 Waka Ama Sprints National

2019 Waka Ama Sprints National


The 2019 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals at Lake Karapiro.

Ngā Rākau Tupuna
Ngā Rākau Tupuna

Ngā Rākau Tupuna


This series of over 100 half hour programmes, is by iwi, for iwi and about iwi. Covering a range of subjects, from tribal histories, stories, myths and legends, this series has been made specifically for the Te Reo channel. “The echoing voices from the mountains”

Ngā Toki o Tūwharetoa
Ngā Toki o Tūwharetoa

Ngā Toki o Tūwharetoa


This series of over 100 half hour programmes, is by iwi, for iwi and about iwi. Covering a range of subjects, from tribal histories, stories, myths and legends, this series has been made specifically for the Te Reo channel. “The echoing voices from the mountains”

Pukuhohe
Pukuhohe

Pukuhohe


A Te Reo Game Show for Māori Language Week.. Available On Demand.

Te Mana Kuratahi 2017
Te Mana Kuratahi 2017

Te Mana Kuratahi 2017


Live streaming of the 2017 Primary School's Kapa Haka Nationals in Gisborne 6-10 November 2017.

Waka Huia 2018
Waka Huia 2018

Waka Huia 2018


Hear the unique iwi histories, explore the political, social and cultural concerns of the moment from Māori around Aotearoa. S13 Mondays 10.00pm, S12 Saturdays 6.00pm (R).

Nanakia
Nanakia

Nanakia


Three amigos, Chey Milne, Kimo Houltham and Tiare Tawera head out on a boys road trip filled with plenty of banter and gags. This is a trip every man would love to do themselves.Video On Demand available to viewers globally.

2019 Bunnings Junior Touch Champs
2019 Bunnings Junior Touch Champs

2019 Bunnings Junior Touch Champs


Witness the best young teams in Aotearoa drawn together in Rotorua for an action packed three days of intense competition.

Te Ao - Māori News
Te Ao - Māori News

Te Ao - Māori News


Te Kāuta
Te Kāuta

Te Kāuta


A risqué chat show with guests, that recounts the hardcase stories and naughty secrets from the good old days. With presenters Ngawai Herewini and Kingi Biddle. Warning AO – this show contains adult themes.