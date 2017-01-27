Youth Trans-Tasman Touch Championship 2017
Premieres, Sunday 02 April, 2.00pm.
Māori Television brings you the U18 and U20 Mixed, Mens and Womens Youth Trans-Tasman Touch - 2017 Test Series.
Youth Trans-Tasman Touch 2017 - 20 Men, Match 3
Youth Trans-Tasman Touch 2017 - 20 Women, Match 3
Youth Trans-Tasman Touch 2017 - 20 Men, Match 2
E Tū Whānau Touch National Championships held at Bruce Pulman Park from Friday 3 – Sunday 5 March 2017.
Premieres, Friday 3rd March
