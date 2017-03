Highlights Premiere, Monday 06 March, 8.30pm.

The World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships 2017, held 8-11 February 2017, Invercargill.

Transformed into one of the world’s largest woolsheds, Invercargill’s ILT Stadium hosted participants from over 30 countries, seeing 4500 sheep come through for shearing over the three day event.

On Demand video available GLOBALLY.