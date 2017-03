WITBN Programme Exchange

Mondays, 8.30pm

In 2009, WITBN launched a Program Exchange Scheme that Ireland’s TG4 later helped develop. The exchange pools together programming content and offers all contributing members access to quality indigenous broadcasts. The World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN) is a global alliance which aims to unify television broadcasters worldwide to retain and grow indigenous languages and cultures. www.witbn.org

The nine foundation Council members are National Indigenous Television (NITV), Australia; Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), Canada; TG4, Ireland; Māori Television, New Zealand; NRK Sāmi Radio, Norway; BBC ALBA, Scotland; South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), South Africa; Taiwan Indigenous Television (TITV)/Public Television Service (PTS), Taiwan; and S4C, Wales.