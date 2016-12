Mondays, 10.00pm.

Whawhai – Fight Night is the only free to air fight programme in New Zealand that showcases boxing, kickboxing as well as one of the fastest growing sports MMA.

Presented by experienced Māori sports broadcasters Mataia Keepa (Te Arawa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rārua) and Te Aorere Pewhairangi (Ngati Porou), Whawhai – Fight Night is a curated selection of qualilty fights from the local world of boxing, kickboxing and MMA.

On Demand available globally.