Whare Taonga

Each episode focuses on a single site or a structure of significance with the building (or buildings), providing a departure point to explore not only the architectural history of the whare but also the cultural and social history of the hapū.

A unique opportunity to hear historical accounts told by the haukāinga, different from the written works of historians.

Whakatō Marae commemorates the tipuna Rongowhakaata.  The wharenui, Te Mana o Turanga, is the sister wharenui to Te Hau ki Turanga, which is housed at Te Papa Tongarewa museum.  Like Te Hau ki Turanga, Te Mana o Turanga was carved under the tutelage of master carver and chief Raharuhi Rukupo.

When a fire destroyed the original whare that stood at Hairini marae in 1935, Ngai Te Ahi, with the support of surrounding iwi, embarked on a long labour of love to collectively fundraise, carve, create tukutuku and mill timber to build a new one. After more than 20 years of hard work, Ranginui whare was opened in 1965 with more than 3000 attendees. 

