Repeats, Tuesday from 17 January, 9.00pm.

From teenagers to mature adults, Māori Television’s new Māori music show Whare Puoro promises to have something for everyone. Whare Puoro – a showcase of New Zealand musicians performing entirely in te reo Māori.

Presented by Amanda Ashton, this show features an eclectic mix of musical genres including rap, jazz, blues, folk, reggae and soul. A platform for new and emerging artists to develop their musical talents and music videos, Whare Puoro will also shine the spotlight on well-known artists, like Ruia Aperahama and Māori soul diva Whirimako Black.