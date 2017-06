New show premieres, Wednesday 21 June, 7.30pm.

WHĀNAU KAI is a warm natured, slice of daily life cooking show, where Reikura and her three haututū tamariki, step inside the kitchens of whānau around Aotearoa.

KAI with a whānau spin, handed down recipes, refined over years, full of flavour for young and old.

On Demand video available GLOBALLY.