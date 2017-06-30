TV show sub navigation

Episode 9 - Chocolate Self-Saucing Pudding with Edmonds Custard

Ingredients:

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

  • ½ Cup Brown Sugar
  • 4 Tbsp Cocoa
  • 100g Butter
  • ¾ Cup Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Essence
  • 1 Tbsp Edmonds Fielder’s Cornflour
  • 2 Cup Boiling Water
  • 1 ¼ Cup Flour
  • 2 tsp Baking Powder
  • 2 Tbsp Cocoa

CUSTARD

  • 2 Tbsp Edmonds Custard Powder
  • 2 tsp Sugar
  • 2 Cup Milk

Method for Chocolate Pudding:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180⁰C. Grease an ovenproof dish that will hold about 6 cups.
  2. Combine the brown sugar, cocoa and cornflour for the sauce.
  3. Cream the butter, sugar, egg and vanilla together. Sift the dry ingredients together and fold into the creamed mixture.
  4. Scoop the mixture into the dish and sprinkle with the dry sauce mixture, then carefully pour over the boiling water – hold a spoon upside down over the pudding and pour the water over it to stop splashing.
  5. Bake for 35 minutes or until the pudding springs back when lightly touched.

Method for Custard:

  1. In a saucepan mix the custard powder, sugar and ¼ cup of the milk to a smooth paste.
  2. Add the remaining milk and heat gently, stirring constantly until the custard boils and thickens.

