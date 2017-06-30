TV show sub navigation

Episode 5 - Vanilla Cupcakes with Meringue Icing

Vanilla cupcake presented on kitchen bench

INGREDIENTS:

Vanilla Cupcakes;

  • 125g butter
  • 125g sugar
  • 2x Free-Range eggs
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 175g plain flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 whole milk
  • zest of 1 orange

Meringue Icing;

  • 2x Free-range eggs
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 220g caster sugar
  • 1x drop vanilla extract
  • 1/8 tsp cream of tartar
  • 1x drop food colouring
METHOD:

Vanilla Cupcakes;

  1. Preheat the oven to 180⁰C fan-bake. Grease and flour a 12-hole muffin tray.
  2. In a bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter and sugar together until pale, light and fluffy.
  3. Add the vanilla and then the eggs, one at a time.
  4. Sift in the flour and baking powder and mix in along with the milk and orange zest. Stop your electric mixer once all the ingredients are combined; be careful not to over mix.
  5. Evenly divide the mixture into the muffin holes.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden in colour and springy to the touch.
  7. Allow the cakes to cool in the tin for around 10 minutes before transferring them onto a cooling rack.
  8. Meanwhile, make the Meringue Icing.
  9. Once cupcakes cool, top with a generous amount of the meringue icing.
  10. Can be stored in a cool, dry place in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Meringue Icing;

  1. Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.
  2. Heat the water and sugar in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved and small bubbles appear.
  3. Add the vanilla and cream of tartar.
  4. Slowly pour the hot sugar mixture into the egg whites while continuously beating. After about seven minutes the meringue should be gleaming and sticky.
  5. Add drops of food colouring as desired.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs