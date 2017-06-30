Jump to navigation
Episode 5 - Swiss Meringue
INGREDIENTS:
- 250g Egg whites
- 375g Sugar
METHOD:
- Boil a small amount of water in a saucepan - approximately 2 inches high.
- In a bowl, whisk egg whites and sugar to combine then place on top of saucepan of boiling water to make a water bath. Continuously whisk the mixture until it becomes hot to the touch.
- Pour hot mixture into bowl and mix on high until cooled and thickened.
- The meringue is ready when it forms stiff peaks - it's a very stable meringue so it's difficult to over whip unlike uncooked versions.
- Meringue can be used as is but is great for piping and can be fired under the grill or using a brûlée torch.
