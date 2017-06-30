TV show sub navigation

Episode 5 - Swiss Meringue

Vanilla Cupcakes with merigue icing

INGREDIENTS:

  • 250g Egg whites
  • 375g Sugar

METHOD:

  1. Boil a small amount of water in a saucepan - approximately 2 inches high.
  2. In a bowl, whisk egg whites and sugar to combine then place on top of saucepan of boiling water to make a water bath. Continuously whisk the mixture until it becomes hot to the touch.
  3. Pour hot mixture into bowl and mix on high until cooled and thickened.
  4. The meringue is ready when it forms stiff peaks - it's a very stable meringue so it's difficult to over whip unlike uncooked versions.
  5. Meringue can be used as is but is great for piping and can be fired under the grill or using a brûlée torch.

