Episode 4 - Triple Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate brownie presented on a plate

INGREDIENTS:

  • 100g butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2x eggs
  • 1 tsp Pure Vanilla Essence
  • 3/4 cup plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 cup cocoa
  • 100g dark chocolate
  • 1x bar caramello chocolate
  • 2x bars white chocolate
  • 3/4 cup macadamia nuts
  • 1x bottle whipped cream
  • 1 cup berries

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS:

  • Oil spray and icing sugar to dust.

METHOD:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C , grease a slice tin with oil spray.
  2. Melt butter in saucepan, remove from heat and whisk in sugar.
  3. Add eggs and vanilla essence and whisk to combine.
  4. Sift in flour, baking powder and cocoa into the mixture.
  5. Fold in chocolate chunks and nuts gently with a wooden spoon.
  6. Bake for 15-20 mins.
  7. Allow to cool before slicing.

