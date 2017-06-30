Jump to navigation
Episode 4 - Triple Chocolate Brownie
INGREDIENTS:
- 100g butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2x eggs
- 1 tsp Pure Vanilla Essence
- 3/4 cup plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup cocoa
- 100g dark chocolate
- 1x bar caramello chocolate
- 2x bars white chocolate
- 3/4 cup macadamia nuts
- 1x bottle whipped cream
- 1 cup berries
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS:
- Oil spray and icing sugar to dust.
METHOD:
- Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C , grease a slice tin with oil spray.
- Melt butter in saucepan, remove from heat and whisk in sugar.
- Add eggs and vanilla essence and whisk to combine.
- Sift in flour, baking powder and cocoa into the mixture.
- Fold in chocolate chunks and nuts gently with a wooden spoon.
- Bake for 15-20 mins.
- Allow to cool before slicing.
