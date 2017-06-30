Jump to navigation
Episode 3 - Pavlova Log
Ingrediants:
- 7 egg wgites
- 3/4 caster sugar
- 1/2 vanilla essence
- 1/4 coconut
Filling:
- Passionfruit pulp
- whipped cream
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Cover baking tray with tin foil and lightly grease with baking spray.
- Beat the egg whites until thick and fluffy, slowly add sugar and vanilla until thick. About 10 minutes.
- Spread the mixture evenly onto prepared baking tray, sprinkle ¾ coconut over the top and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Cool. Put a piece of tin foil on the bench, dust with remaining coconut.
- Turn the pavlova onto the prepared tin foil and remove top tinfoil, spread thinly with whipped cream and passionfruit pulp, and then roll it up towards you, using the tin foil to help it roll.
- Slice and serve with fresh fruit salad.
