Episode 3 - Chocolate Log

Chocolate log presented on a plate

Ingrediants:

  • 3x eggs
  • 1/2 cup caster sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla essence
  • 25g butter (melted)
  • 1 Tbsp hot water
  • 2 Tbsp cocoa
  • 1/4 cups Edmonds standard flour
  • 1 tsp Edmonds Baking powder
  • Icing sugar

Filling and Icing;

  • Jam and whipped cream

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Lightly butter a 20 x 30cm sponge roll tin and line the base and sides with baking paper.
  2. Beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until pale yellow and very thick and fluffy.
  3. Fold through the melted butter and hot water and then add sifted; flour, cocoa and baking powder. Fold gently through until the mixture is smooth and has no streaks.
  4. Pour the mixture into the prepared sponge tin and bake for 10-12 mins. Put a piece of baking paper on the bench and dust with icing sugar.
  5. Turn the cake onto the baking paper, spread on a thin layer of jam, then roll it up from the short side, using the baking paper to help it roll.
  6. Leave the roll wrapped in the paper until cold, then unroll it and fill it with whipped cream.

