Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Episode 3 - Chocolate Log
Ingrediants:
- 3x eggs
- 1/2 cup caster sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla essence
- 25g butter (melted)
- 1 Tbsp hot water
- 2 Tbsp cocoa
- 1/4 cups Edmonds standard flour
- 1 tsp Edmonds Baking powder
- Icing sugar
Filling and Icing;
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Lightly butter a 20 x 30cm sponge roll tin and line the base and sides with baking paper.
- Beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until pale yellow and very thick and fluffy.
- Fold through the melted butter and hot water and then add sifted; flour, cocoa and baking powder. Fold gently through until the mixture is smooth and has no streaks.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared sponge tin and bake for 10-12 mins. Put a piece of baking paper on the bench and dust with icing sugar.
- Turn the cake onto the baking paper, spread on a thin layer of jam, then roll it up from the short side, using the baking paper to help it roll.
- Leave the roll wrapped in the paper until cold, then unroll it and fill it with whipped cream.
More posts from this episode