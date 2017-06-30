TV show sub navigation

Episode 2 - Island Style crumble

Island crumble presented on a plate

Ingrediants:

  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup virgin coconut oil (cooled but not hard)
  • 1/2 ground oats (rolled oats blitzed in food processor)
  • 3/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2 ground nuts
  • 2 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • pinch salt

Method:

  1. Mix all dry ingredients together by hand.
  2. Add Vanilla Essence and mix.
  3. Add Coconut Oil and mix.
  4. Sprinkle over fruit and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs