Episode 2 - Island Style crumble
Ingrediants:
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup virgin coconut oil (cooled but not hard)
- 1/2 ground oats (rolled oats blitzed in food processor)
- 3/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 ground nuts
- 2 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 tsp baking powder
- pinch salt
Method:
- Mix all dry ingredients together by hand.
- Add Vanilla Essence and mix.
- Add Coconut Oil and mix.
- Sprinkle over fruit and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes.
