TV show sub navigation

Episode 2 - Butterscotch slice

butterscotch slice displayed on a plate

Ingrediants:

  • 2 cups plain flour
  • 125g butter (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp baking powder

Filling:

  • 100g butter
  • 2 Tbsp Golden Syrup
  • 1 can Condensed milk

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 160C, line or grease one 23cm baking dish.
  2. Lightly melt butter on the stove or in the microwave, when it starts to melt, beat in sugar, vanilla and egg with fork or spoon.
  3. Stir in the flour and baking powder until mixture is crumbly. Break ¼ off and place in the freezer and spread the other ¾ evenly in the prepared baking dish.
  4. To make the filling melt butter, add syrup with hot wet spoon and then the condensed milk. Combine well.
  5. Pour filling over base in baking dish. 
  6. Coarsely grate remaining dough over the top of filling
  7. Cook for 30-40 mins until crust is golden and filling has browned.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs