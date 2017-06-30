Jump to navigation
Episode 2 - Butterscotch slice
Ingrediants:
- 2 cups plain flour
- 125g butter (at room temperature)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp baking powder
Filling:
- 100g butter
- 2 Tbsp Golden Syrup
- 1 can Condensed milk
Method:
- Heat oven to 160C, line or grease one 23cm baking dish.
- Lightly melt butter on the stove or in the microwave, when it starts to melt, beat in sugar, vanilla and egg with fork or spoon.
- Stir in the flour and baking powder until mixture is crumbly. Break ¼ off and place in the freezer and spread the other ¾ evenly in the prepared baking dish.
- To make the filling melt butter, add syrup with hot wet spoon and then the condensed milk. Combine well.
- Pour filling over base in baking dish.
- Coarsely grate remaining dough over the top of filling
- Cook for 30-40 mins until crust is golden and filling has browned.
