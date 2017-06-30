Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Episode 15 - Lanita’s Polydolly Chocpot Platter
Ingredients:
- 275g Dark Chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids or KOKO SAMOA)
- 225g Unsalted Butter
- 400g Caster Sugar
- ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
- 5 Free Range Eggs, beaten
- 200g Plain Flour, sifted
- Mars Bars
- Fresh Grated Coconut
- Melted Butter (For greasing pudding moulds)
- Cocoa Powder (For dusting)
- Salt
- Coconut Cream (To whip)
- Seasonal Berries (To Garnish)
Method:
- Heat the oven to 180⁰C. Brush the pudding moulds sparingly with melted butter and dust with cocoa powder. Shake out the excess and set aside.
- Melt the chocolate and butter gently in a saucepan.
- Remove from heat and stir in the sugar and vanilla extract. Leave to cool slightly.
- Whisk the eggs into the mixture – one at a time.
- Fold in the sifted flour and a little salt until you have a smooth mixture.
- Divide between the moulds, filling each mould two thirds full. Add the Mars Bars.
- Place on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 12 minutes EXACTLY.
- Remove from the oven, run a knife round the edges, invert and tip out on to a serving plate.
- Serve immediately with coconut cream, grated coconut shavings and seasonal berries.
More posts from this episode