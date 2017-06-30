TV show sub navigation

Episode 15 - Lanita’s Polydolly Chocpot Platter

Lanita’s Polydolly Chocpot Platter

Ingredients:

  • 275g Dark Chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids or KOKO SAMOA)
  • 225g Unsalted Butter
  • 400g Caster Sugar
  • ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 5 Free Range Eggs, beaten
  • 200g Plain Flour, sifted
  • Mars Bars
  • Fresh Grated Coconut
  • Melted Butter (For greasing pudding moulds)
  • Cocoa Powder (For dusting)
  • Salt
  • Coconut Cream (To whip)
  • Seasonal Berries (To Garnish)

Method:

  1. Heat the oven to 180⁰C. Brush the pudding moulds sparingly with melted butter and dust with cocoa powder. Shake out the excess and set aside.
  2. Melt the chocolate and butter gently in a saucepan.
  3. Remove from heat and stir in the sugar and vanilla extract. Leave to cool slightly.
  4. Whisk the eggs into the mixture – one at a time.
  5. Fold in the sifted flour and a little salt until you have a smooth mixture.
  6. Divide between the moulds, filling each mould two thirds full. Add the Mars Bars.
  7. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 12 minutes EXACTLY.
  8. Remove from the oven, run a knife round the edges, invert and tip out on to a serving plate.
  9. Serve immediately with coconut cream, grated coconut shavings and seasonal berries.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs