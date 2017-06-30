Jump to navigation
Episode 13 - Apple Berry Compote with Whipped Coconut Cream
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Fresh or Frozen Berries
- 3 Large Apples, peeled and cubed
- 2 Tbsp Orange or Lemon Juice
- 2 Tbsp Coconut Sugar or Maple Syrup
COCONUT WHIPPED CREAM
- 2 Cans Coconut Cream, chilled in the fridge overnight
- 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
Method:
- Place fruit and juice in a small saucepan and bring to medium heat.
- Once bubbling, reduce heat slightly and use a wooden spoon to muddle and mash the fruit.
- Continue cooking over medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes, occasionally mashing fruit to combine.
- Remove from heat and transfer to a clean jar or container to cool thoroughly. Store in the fridge and reheat to serve with french toast, waffles, pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream sundaes and more.
- Quickly whip the fat solids from the top of the chilled cans of Coconut Cream and add Maple Syrup to sweeten.