TV show sub navigation

Episode 13 - Apple Berry Compote with Whipped Coconut Cream

Apple Berry Compote with Whipped Coconut Cream

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Fresh or Frozen Berries
  • 3 Large Apples, peeled and cubed
  • 2 Tbsp Orange or Lemon Juice
  • 2 Tbsp Coconut Sugar or Maple Syrup

 

COCONUT WHIPPED CREAM

  • 2 Cans Coconut Cream, chilled in the fridge overnight
  • 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

Method:

  1. Place fruit and juice in a small saucepan and bring to medium heat.
  2. Once bubbling, reduce heat slightly and use a wooden spoon to muddle and mash the fruit.
  3. Continue cooking over medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes, occasionally mashing fruit to combine.
  4. Remove from heat and transfer to a clean jar or container to cool thoroughly. Store in the fridge and reheat to serve with french toast, waffles, pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream sundaes and more.
  5. Quickly whip the fat solids from the top of the chilled cans of Coconut Cream and add Maple Syrup to sweeten.

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs