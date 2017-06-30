TV show sub navigation

Episode 12 - Cream Puffs

Ingredients:

CREAM PUFFS

  • 250ml Cup Water
  • 150g White Flour
  • 100g Butter, cubed
  • 4 Eggs

FILLING

  • 250ml Cup Cream
  • 2 Tbsp Caster Sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

TOPPING

  • 150g Dark Chocolate

Method:

  1. In a sauce pan heat water to boiling point. Add butter a piece at a time and stir until melted.
  2. Remove pan from heat and whisk in flour.
  3. Return pan to the heat and cook, stirring constantly until the dough stops sticking to the side of the pan.
  4. Remove the pan from the heat and beat in the eggs one at a time, making sure that you mix in the eggs thoroughly. Set aside and cover with plastic wrap.
  5. Pre-heat oven to 200⁰C.
  6. Using a piping bag with a smooth nozzle, pipe little mounds of pastry puffs approximately ½ a tablespoon in size.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes.
  8. While puffs are baking whip up some cream, add caster sugar and vanilla extract.
  9. Melt the chocolate.
  10. When the puffs are cooked, let them cool down, pierce them with a knife and fill with the whipped cream mixture. Pile them on a plate and pour over the melted chocolate.

