Episode 12 - Cream Puffs
Ingredients:
CREAM PUFFS
- 250ml Cup Water
- 150g White Flour
- 100g Butter, cubed
- 4 Eggs
FILLING
- 250ml Cup Cream
- 2 Tbsp Caster Sugar
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
TOPPING
Method:
- In a sauce pan heat water to boiling point. Add butter a piece at a time and stir until melted.
- Remove pan from heat and whisk in flour.
- Return pan to the heat and cook, stirring constantly until the dough stops sticking to the side of the pan.
- Remove the pan from the heat and beat in the eggs one at a time, making sure that you mix in the eggs thoroughly. Set aside and cover with plastic wrap.
- Pre-heat oven to 200⁰C.
- Using a piping bag with a smooth nozzle, pipe little mounds of pastry puffs approximately ½ a tablespoon in size.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- While puffs are baking whip up some cream, add caster sugar and vanilla extract.
- Melt the chocolate.
- When the puffs are cooked, let them cool down, pierce them with a knife and fill with the whipped cream mixture. Pile them on a plate and pour over the melted chocolate.