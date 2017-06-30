Episode 11 - Kainui’s Blackberry Pie

Wash the blackberries gently to remove any detritus or insects, taking care not to squash or bruise the fruit. Otherwise Mum will frown.
Spread berries evenly in roasting dish.
Mix the cornflour and water together.
Pour the cornflour mixture over the fruit.
Sprinkle the ½ cup of sugar over the fruit.
Break up the knob of butter and place the pieces evenly over the surface of the fruit.
Place the dish of fruit in the oven.
Cream butter and the 1 cup of sugar – by hand, because you’re a man. No seriously, the last time Matua had hold of a mixer he attached the blades to a hand drill and used them to scale a fish.
Add eggs one at a time and beat each one into the creamed mixture.
Sieve the flour and baking powder together, then add to creamed mixture. Fold in using a wide bladed, bone handled table knife.
When fruit is piping hot, spread the creamed mixture evenly over the top and return to the oven. When the pie is brown, turn off the oven, open the Tip Top French Vanilla ice-cream, put a bunch of dessert spoons next to the ice-cream, open the oven door and get out of the way.