Episode 11 - Berry Compote

Berry Compote on blackberry pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Frozen Berries
  • 1 Tbsp Caster Sugar (Icing Sugar or White Sugar can also be used)

Method:

  1. Place berries and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil, turn down and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the fruit is broken down. Stir occasionally through the process.
  2. When fruit is ready pass through a sieve to remove seeds and pith. This will give you a clearer, smoother consistency and tasty berry compote.

