Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Episode 11 - Berry Compote
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Frozen Berries
- 1 Tbsp Caster Sugar (Icing Sugar or White Sugar can also be used)
Method:
- Place berries and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil, turn down and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the fruit is broken down. Stir occasionally through the process.
- When fruit is ready pass through a sieve to remove seeds and pith. This will give you a clearer, smoother consistency and tasty berry compote.
More posts from this episode