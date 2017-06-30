Episode 10 - Corn Ice Cream – Dry Ice Method

1kg Dry Ice (small pellets) – store in the freezer when not in use
Equipment required: Kitchen Gloves and Safety Glasses
Method:
Place dry ice in a food processor then blitz to a fine powder. Once it has been turned into a powder, place in an airtight container and store in the freezer until ready to use.
Use a mallet to lightly bash the corn. This will release the natural juices and oils, then place in a pot along with the cream, milk, salt and vanilla.
Bring ingredients up to a boil remove from heat and leave to steep for 30 minutes.
Once the corn and liquids have been steeped, gently bring the liquid back up to a simmer. Strain contents through a fine sieve and set aside but keep warm.
In a bowl, beat the yolks, sugar and glucose together until pale and creamy.
Temper the liquids into the yolks. Whisk continuously. Do not add all liquids in at once as it may curdle the yolks and you will have to start again.
Place all contents into a clean saucepan and slowly cook and a low temperature until the mixture thickens and is able to coat the back of a spoon. This will take approximately 10 - 15 minutes.
Immediately remove from the heat and place on an ice bath to completely cool. Once cool, place custard into the bowl of a kitchen mixer with the paddle attachment in place.
Begin slowly churning the custard mix in the mixer. Take the dry ice from the freezer and start adding it slowly to the custard mixture 3 - 4 Tbsp at a time. Scrap the sides of the mixing bowl with a spatula from time-to-time to avoid the custard becoming freezer burnt on the sides.
Continue this process until the ice cream is very thick. This should take 5 minutes. Remove ice cream from the mixing bowl and place immediately in the freezer.