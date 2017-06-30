Episode 10 - Apple Pie

Add sugar, egg yolk and water to bowl. Then add butter to mixture to form a firm dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in freezer for about 10 minutes. Roll out to fit the cake tin, adding walnuts to the pie.
Stew apples and all other ingredients together until the apples are half cooked, let cool then add to pie. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until pastry is crispy.
Whip lemon rind, egg whites and caster sugar together until firm. Use a torch to caramelise the topping, then serve with whipped cream.