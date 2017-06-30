TV show sub navigation

Episode 1 - Chocolate Cookies

3 chocolate chip biscuits displayed on a plate

Ingrediants:

  • 1 1/4 cups plain flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 125g butter (at room temperature)
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar (firmly packed)
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla essence
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup chocolate chunks (cut into pieces)
  • 3/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200⁰C bake.
  2. Sift flour, baking soda and salt together in a bowl and stir with a whisk to combine.
  3. In another bowl (or food processor) beat together butter, brown sugar and vanilla with a hand mixer until well combined.
  4. Add the egg and beat until well mixed.
  5. Add flour mixture and combine.
  6. Stir in the chocolate chips and nuts if using
  7. Spoon the mixture in 2 tablespoon portions about 5cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper
  8. Bake in the oven for about 8-10 minutes. The edges of the biscuits should brown. If using two trays at the same time, switch the trays around half-way through to ensure even cooking
  9. Cool the biscuits on the tray for about 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. Eat them warm then make some more.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs