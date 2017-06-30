Jump to navigation
Episode 1 - Chocolate Cookies
Ingrediants:
- 1 1/4 cups plain flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 125g butter (at room temperature)
- 3/4 cup brown sugar (firmly packed)
- 1 tsp pure vanilla essence
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup chocolate chunks (cut into pieces)
- 3/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200⁰C bake.
- Sift flour, baking soda and salt together in a bowl and stir with a whisk to combine.
- In another bowl (or food processor) beat together butter, brown sugar and vanilla with a hand mixer until well combined.
- Add the egg and beat until well mixed.
- Add flour mixture and combine.
- Stir in the chocolate chips and nuts if using
- Spoon the mixture in 2 tablespoon portions about 5cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper
- Bake in the oven for about 8-10 minutes. The edges of the biscuits should brown. If using two trays at the same time, switch the trays around half-way through to ensure even cooking
- Cool the biscuits on the tray for about 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. Eat them warm then make some more.
