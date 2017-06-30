Jump to navigation
Episode 1 - Chocolate Chunk Oat Cookies
Ingrediants:
- 250g Butter, softened.
- 3 Tbsp Sweetened Condensed Milk
- ¾ Cup Sugar
- 1 ½ Cups Plain Flour
- 1 ½ Cups Rolled Oats
- 1 Tsp Baking Powder
- 200g Dark Chocolate, roughly chopped.
Method:
- Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C.
- Line two baking trays with baking paper.
- Beat butter, condensed milk and sugar together until light and creamy.
- Add flour, rolled oats, baking powder and chocolate chunks.
- Flatten spoonful’s on the prepared trays and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- Cool on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.
