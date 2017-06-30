TV show sub navigation

Episode 1 - Chocolate Chunk Oat Cookies

Ingrediants:

  • 250g Butter, softened.
  • 3 Tbsp Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • ¾ Cup Sugar
  • 1 ½ Cups Plain Flour
  • 1 ½ Cups Rolled Oats
  • 1 Tsp Baking Powder
  • 200g Dark Chocolate, roughly chopped.

Method:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C.
  2. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
  3. Beat butter, condensed milk and sugar together until light and creamy.
  4. Add flour, rolled oats, baking powder and chocolate chunks.
  5. Flatten spoonful’s on the prepared trays and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  6. Cool on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.

