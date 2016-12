Repeats, Thursdays, 3.00pm (R).

The art of Māori oratory plays a big role in Māori society. This documentary series explores the origin and history of whaikōrero and describes the structure, language and style of delivery of this theatrical speech. This series is based on extensive research from the book ‘Whaikōrero’ written by Poia Rewi and oral information from numerous leading practitioners of whaikōrero.