Voices of our Future
- New series
- On demand
- Te Reo:Advanced
Premieres, Wednesday 19 July, 9.30pm
The hottest new reality show. Coming soon...#VOOF
A series of comedy shows based on live shows performed by The Laughing Samoans.
Currently off air.
Reality show involving 4 of our top level haka groups competing in several challenges for a grand prize of $10,000.
Repeats, Saturday, 4.00pm (R).
Repeats, Tuesday, 9.00pm (R).