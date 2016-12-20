Tuesday Festival Documentaries
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Tuesdays, 8.30pm.
Tuesdays at 8.30pm is festival documentary night.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
(AO) A documentary on an underdog football team who look to reverse their fortunes with coach Bill Courtney. (PREMIERE)
(AO) This film follows the epic voyage of seven ‘Vaka Moana’ canoes, their sailors and navigators as they sail throughout the Pacific to reconnect with their traditions. (PREMIERE)
A look at tightrope walker Philippe Petit's daring, but illegal, high-wire routine performed between New York City's World Trade Center's twin towers in 1974. (RP)
For the first time in more than 150 years, go behind the gates of Tūrangawaewae Marae and discover the u…
Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 7.30pm (R).
Four leading musicians enter New Zealand prisons and challenge prisoners to face the music.
Currently off air.