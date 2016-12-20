 Tuesday Festival Documentaries | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Tuesday Festival Documentaries

  • On demand
  • Te Reo:Beginner

Tuesdays, 8.30pm.

Tuesdays at 8.30pm is festival documentary night.

Latest episode

(AO) A documentary on an underdog football team who look to reverse their fortunes with coach Bill Courtney. (PREMIERE)

On demand Recent videos

Man on Wire

A look at tightrope walker Philippe Petit's daring, but illegal, high-wire routine performed between New York City's World Trade Center's twin towers in 1974. (RP)

You might also like

Facebook

 