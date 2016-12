Series 4, Fridays 7.00pm.

Tribe is an exciting music video series with a distinct Aotearoa Flavour. The show is jam packed with local and international videos that Māori and pacific people love. Expect to see the hottest new releases and even classic old-school clips. Add to the mix interviews, news and a weekly top 10, Tribe is your show to watch.

On Demand video available globally.